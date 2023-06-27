The boards of HDFC and HDFC Bank will meet on June 30 post the market hours to give the final approval for the merger, Deepak Parekh, chairman, HDFC said on Tuesday.“The effective date for the merger is July 01,2023. Most approvals are in place,” Parekh said on the sidelines of the launch of HT Parekh Legacy Centre.“The HDFC shares will stop trading on exchanges from July 13, 2023. The stock exchange notifications will come soon,” Keki Mistry, vice chairman & CEO of HDFC said.In April 2022, the boards of HDFC and HDFC Bank decided to merge in an all stock deal. It was expected the deal would be completed in 12-15 months.The share exchange ratio for the amalgamation of the corporation with and into HDFC Bank will be 42 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each of HDFC Bank for every 25 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each of the corporation.Post the merger, HDFC Bank will be 100 per cent owned by public shareholders and existing shareholders of HDFC Limited will own 41 per cent of HDFC Bank.