close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

HDFC twins sink as Street fears MSCI blow may trigger $200 mn outflow

Shares of HDFC and HDFC Bank dropped up to 5.5 per cent. The Street had expected inflows worth $3 billion by foreign portfolio investors

SI Reporter New Delhi
HDFC

3 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 9:49 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of HDFC Bank and HDFC tumbled up to 5.5 per cent in early deals on Friday after report suggested that MSCI has decided to use an adjustment factor of 0.5 while computing the weightage of the merged entity, against expectations of an adjustment factor of 1. 
While shares of HDFC Bank cracked 5.5 per cent (Rs 1,631) in the intra-day trade, those of HDFC Ltd plunged 4.9 per cent (Rs 2,720). Both these counters were the top draggers on the benchmark indices, which were down 0.6 per cent at 9:20 AM. 

According to a note by Nuvama Research, global index provider MSCI intends to add the merged entity of HDFC Bank and HDFC to the large cap segment of MSCI Global Standard index with an adjustment factor of 0.5, which could lead to an outflow by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) worth $150-200 million as against the Street's expectation of an inflow worth $3 billion.
Adjustment factor is the weightage of a stock assigned within a particular index.

Nuvama, however, said MSCI will continue to monitor the event and make further announcements as more information is available. 
In the March quarter of FY23, HDFC Bank reported a 21 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 12,594.5 crore for the quarter ended March 31. It clocked a 20.3 per cent YoY growth in consolidated net revenue to Rs 34,552.8 crore during the quarter, against Rs 28,733.9 crore recorded during the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Net interest income (NII), meanwhile, expanded by 23.7 per cent to Rs 23,351 crore YoY.

Also Read

IndusInd Bank likely to get added to MSCI during Aug rebalancing exercise

HDFC Bank, HDFC hit over 7-month highs; stocks rally up to 15% in one month

Bank stocks can slide more; stay away for now: Analysts

Adani fiasco brings down India's weight in the MSCI emerging markets index

HDFC Bank: Analysts see muted profit growth in Q4 amid higher provisions

Blue Star rallies 5% on 1:1 bonus plan; 3-fold jump in Q4 net

Hero Moto, SpiceJet, AEL, TVS Motor among top 10 stocks to watch on Friday

MARKET LIVE: Sensex slides 300 pts, Nifty near 18,150; HDFC twins slump 4%

F&O strategy: HDFC Securities suggests Bull Spread on L&T Finance

Charts show Nifty Realty in 'overbought' zone, adopt sell-on-rise strategy


HDFC Ltd, on the other hand, logged a 20 per cent year-on-year growth in net profit at Rs 4,425 crore in the quarter ended March 2023 on robust NII. Further,  assets under management (AUM) grew by 10.71 per cent at Rs 7,23,988 crore at end of March 2023 as against Rs 6,53,902 crore in the previous year. Individual loans comprised 83 per cent of AUM.
Global brokerage Macquarie has assigned an 'outperform' rating to HDFC with a target price of Rs 3,060, while those at Nomura have given a 'Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 3,100.

Back home, Motilal Oswal Financial Services has a 12-month target of Rs 3,290 as it believes continues to have a strong ‘right to win’ in its standalone Mortgage business.
"The management shared that it has not witnessed any perceptible change in demand for mortgages, despite the high interest rates and that a large proportion of customers have seen only their tenor increase rather than any EMI increase. HDFC achieved its highest ever monthly disbursements in Mar’23 and expects this positive momentum to continue throughout FY24. Commentary on the existing mortgage demand has been divergent across the different lenders in the mortgage ecosystem," it said.

We have increased our FY25 EPS estimates by 2 per cent to factor in lower credit costs. We expect HDFC to deliver an AUM and PAT CAGR of ~14 per cent each over FY23-25, which will translate into a core RoA/RoE of 2 per cent/14 per cent in FY25, it added.

HDFC Bank

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Buzzing stocks HDFC Bank HDFC HDFC HDFC Bank Markets MSCI MSCI indices

First Published: May 05 2023 | 9:49 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Blue Star rallies 5% on 1:1 bonus plan; 3-fold jump in Q4 net

Blue Star
2 min read

Hero Moto, SpiceJet, AEL, TVS Motor among top 10 stocks to watch on Friday

Sensex
4 min read

MARKET LIVE: Sensex slides 300 pts, Nifty near 18,150; HDFC twins slump 4%

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets
1 min read

Gold price jumps Rs 540 to Rs 62,180, silver price increases by Rs 300

gold, gold prices
2 min read
Web Exclusive

F&O strategy: HDFC Securities suggests Bull Spread on L&T Finance

Trading Strategy
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

PremiumWeb Exclusive

Time to book profit now; buy when Nifty hits 16,000: BofA Securities

Nifty50, nifty
4 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

29 out of Nifty 500 stocks overbought; ABB, Apar Inds signal up to 20% gain

Trading Strategy
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

India may be the top FPI destination once US Fed pauses rate hike: Analysts

fpi
3 min read

Hero Moto, SpiceJet, AEL, TVS Motor among top 10 stocks to watch on Friday

Sensex
4 min read

Zomato rises 4%, hits 5-month high; stock surges 28% in one month

Zomato-owned Blinkit to deliver printouts at your home in 10 minutes
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon