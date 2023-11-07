Hero unveils 3 production-ready, 3 concept vehicles at EICMA 2023

Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday unveiled three production-ready vehicles and three concept vehicles at EICMA 2023, an auto industry event taking place in Milan, Italy.

The three production-ready vehicles consist of the electric scooter Vida V1 Pro, tailored for Europe and the UK markets, along with two internal combustion engine (ICE)-based scooters, Xoom 125R and Xoom 160, it stated in a statement.

Among the three concept vehicles are the high-performance premium motorcycle Concept 2.5R Xtunt, the off-road electric motorcycle Concept Lynx, and the children's electric bike Concept Acro.

Hero MotoCorp, India's largest two-wheeler maker, also announced that it will enter Europe with its electric vehicle brand Vida.