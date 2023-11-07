Sensex (-0.03%)
Hero unveils 3 production-ready, 3 concept vehicles at EICMA 2023

Hero MotoCorp, India's largest two-wheeler maker, also announced that it will enter Europe with its electric vehicle brand Vida

Hero MotoCorp

Photo: Shutterstock

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 9:24 PM IST
Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday unveiled three production-ready vehicles and three concept vehicles at EICMA 2023, an auto industry event taking place in Milan, Italy.

The three production-ready vehicles consist of the electric scooter Vida V1 Pro, tailored for Europe and the UK markets, along with two internal combustion engine (ICE)-based scooters, Xoom 125R and Xoom 160, it stated in a statement.
Among the three concept vehicles are the high-performance premium motorcycle Concept 2.5R Xtunt, the off-road electric motorcycle Concept Lynx, and the children's electric bike Concept Acro.

Hero MotoCorp, India's largest two-wheeler maker, also announced that it will enter Europe with its electric vehicle brand Vida.

"The Vida V1 will be the first product to enter multiple European markets, starting with Spain and France. Simultaneously, the company will also commence operations in the United Kingdom," it mentioned.

"Hero MotoCorp will start the commercial operations here towards the middle of the calendar year 2024. In due course, it will also start to bring its premium range of ICE motorcycles and scooters to these countries," it added.

Niranjan Gupta, Chief Financial Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said, “We are excited to showcase our latest products and technologies to our stakeholders here who have come from around the world. We are collaborating with highly credible partners in the UK, Spain, and France to start commercial operations in each of these markets by mid-2024."

Topics : Hero MotoCorp Electric Vehicles e vehicles

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 9:24 PM IST

