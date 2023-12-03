Hindustan Unilever readies itself to appeal to the new-age Indian consumer

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is splitting its beauty and personal care division with a focus on its digital agenda as it aims to serve the consumer of the future.

Analysts and brand experts believe that Rohit Jawa, managing director and chief executive officer at HUL, has come in with an agenda to make the company ‘future-ready’ for the long term. While these bets are not for the short-term, they will eventually pay off as the Indian consumer is young and digital-friendly.

“Rohit Jawa comes with digital experience, and he is preparing to steer HUL into serving the future consumer, which is more digital-friendly,” said Sachin Bobade, vice-president at brokerage firm Dolat Capital.