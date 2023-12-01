Sensex (0.74%)
Hindustan Unilever to split beauty and personal care business from April

The beauty will transition into its beauty & wellbeing and personal care businesses and both divisions will have their own executive directors

hindustan unilever, HUL, fmcg

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 7:39 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever (HUL) will split its beauty and personal care business and the change will be effective from April 1, 2024 as the consumer goods maker will focus on its digital agenda to make the company even more future ready, the company said in a release. 

The beauty will transition into its beauty & wellbeing and personal care businesses and both divisions will have their own executive directors. 
Harman Dhillon will join the company management committee as executive director of the beauty & wellbeing business and Kartik Chandrasekhar will join the management committee as executive director of the personal care business. Both will assume their new roles from April 1, 2024. 

The maker of Dove soaps has also appointed Arun Neelakantan to assume the role of chief digital officer from January 1, and he will also join the company’s management committee. He is being brought in to unlock growth opportunities by leveraging the digital ecosystem in India, it said in its release. He is currently vice president, digital transformation & growth, joined HUL in 2006, and has worked in various roles in customer development and marketing.
 
Madhusudan Rao, executive director of the beauty & wellbeing and personal care business, has decided to retire from the company.

Rohit Jawa, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, HUL, said, “HUL has a track record of strong performance. As we embark on our next phase of growth and transformation, we will combine our scale and discipline with innovation and agility to serve our consumers even better and build a future-fit business. BPC (beauty and personal care) continues to be a source of value creation for us.”

He added, “However, the business model, innovation rhythm, and competitive landscape for both, B&W and PC are diverging. The transition will allow us to bring more focus, and leverage our strong portfolio in both businesses. I am glad to have seasoned business leaders like Harman and Kartik to lead B&W and PC, respectively.”

On Neelakantan’s appointment, Jawa said, “As a company, we need to stay ahead of the trends, build new capabilities, and leverage technology to be future-ready. I am confident that Arun will help the company leverage the digital infrastructure in India and accelerate the next phase of HUL’s transformation programme.”

Dhillon is currently India skin care head and joined the company in 2006. Between 2015-16, she led the TRESemmé business as global brand director, based out of London, and launched Dove Hair and TRESemmé in India.

Chandrasekhar is currently the global vice president and head of oral care & skin cleansing for developing and emerging markets. He joined HUL as a management trainee in 1998 and has worked across Unilever businesses in South Asia, Southeast Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.
First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 7:39 PM IST

