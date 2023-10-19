Hindustan Unilever Q2FY24 results: Net profit at Rs 2,657 cr; income up 3%

The consolidated net profit of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) for the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY24) saw a fall of 0.48 per cent to Rs 2,657 crore, compared to Rs 2,670 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the company said in a BSE filing. Sequentially, the net profit was up 3.95 per cent. In Q1FY24, the net profit of the company was Rs 2,556 crore.

The company announced an interim dividend of Rs 18 per equity share.





The total income for Q2FY24 came in at Rs 15,806 crore, compared to Rs 15,253 crore y-o-y. It is a rise of 3.62 per cent. On a q-o-q basis, the total income was up 0.81 per cent. It was Rs 15,679 crore in Q1FY24.

In a press release, the company stated that its total sales grew by 3 per cent to Rs 15,364 crore.





Rohit Jawa, chief executive officer and managing director, said, "...The FMCG demand is likely to continue a gradual recovery with tailwinds from the upcoming festive season, sustained buoyancy of services and government's thrust on capex. At the same time, we need to be watchful of volatile global commodity prices as well as the impact of monsoon on crop output and reservoir levels. In this context, our focus is to provide superior value to our consumers, drive competitive volume growth, and invest behind our brands..."

Hindustan Unilever Limited stock closed at Rs 2,550 on Thursday.