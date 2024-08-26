Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / HouseEazy raises $7 mn in series-A round from investors to grow business

HouseEazy raises $7 mn in series-A round from investors to grow business

This round was a mix of equity and debt led by Chiratae Ventures and saw participation from Alteria Capital

HouseEazy

The company had previously raised the seed financing round 7 months back in December 2023. Image: Linkedin

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 2:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

HouseEazy, a marketplace for resale homes, has raised $7 million from investors to grow its business.
In a statement, HouseEazy said the company has raised $7 million in a series-A funding round.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
This round was a mix of equity and debt led by Chiratae Ventures and saw participation from Alteria Capital and existing investor Antler, it added.
The company had previously raised the seed financing round 7 months back in December 2023.
The funds will be used to fuel the organisation's growth across new geographies in NCR, strengthening brand presence, team expansion and product enhancement, HouseEazy said.
Tarun Sainani, Co-founder, HouseEazy, said, "In the primary market, the real estate developer typically serves as the anchor, but no single player was addressing all the needs of resale buyers and sellers. These transactions were traditionally conducted with multiple stakeholders, leading to inherent risks and lengthy closure times."

"We've completely re-engineered the process, enabling customers to buy or sell resale homes in under 15 days on the HouseEazy platform with 100 per cent safety," he added.

More From This Section

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Debt exposure of domestic banks and NBFCs in Adani Group increase to 36%

The additional Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals may need up to ~14,000 cr private funding

Cathay Cargo keen for biz in India, aims to 'co-terminate' freighter planes

Nestle

Here's what went wrong for Nestle's recently ousted CEO Schneider

Akums Drugs

Akums Drugs scripts a turnaround, reports Rs 60 cr profit in Q1FY25

Jio financial services

Jio Financial Secures secures nod to raise foreign investment cap to 49%

In a short period, Sainani said the company has already served over 1,000 customers.
HouseEazy said it provides real-time price quotes to sellers backed by a proprietary machine-learning algorithm with over 1.5 million data points.
Sellers can conclude their transaction instantly at the best price, eliminating the need for multiple meetings and negotiations.
For buyers, the company said it provides access to exclusive, refurbished inventory that they can shortlist with the help of cutting-edge AR/VR tools like 3D walkthroughs and virtual staging.
The platform also offers mortgage, legal and registry facilitation services that make it a one-stop shop for all resale customers.
Deepak Bhatia, Co-founder, HouseEazy, said, "We have already hit a GMV (gross merchandise value) ARR (annual run rate) of Rs 425 crore, and expect to hit Rs 1,800 crore GMV ARR in the next 15-18 months from the NCR market alone."

The company already has presence in the cities of Noida and Ghaziabad and has now entered the Gurgaon region.
It further plans to expand its presence in tier 1 cities like Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

investments, mutual funds

Map for new investors; Southern food charm: Top personal finance stories

Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc dividend sweetens deal for offer for sale investors

Jagdeep Dhankar, jagdeep, Vice President, VP

Africa's natural resources, demographic advantage attract investors: VP

Typhoon Gaemi, cyclone, flood, waterlogging, rains

Huge profits made by investors on catastrophe bonds raising eyebrows

PremiumThe domestic mutual fund (MF) industry saw an unprecedented influx of new investors in July, with a record 1.2 million additions, the highest since December 2021. This pushes the total unique MF investor count to 48.1 million, approaching the 50 mill

NFO deluge opens mutual fund investor floodgates wide in July, shows data

Topics : Investors Real Estate Series A funding

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 2:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon