Africa's natural resources, demographic advantage attract investors: VP

He also said that India's new-age digital technologies and its space programme offer huge opportunities for Africa to increase cooperation with India.

"Africa's natural resources, demographic advantage and growing economic integration through the African Continental Free Trade Area make it an attractive destination for investments," Dhankhar said.

He was addressing CII's India-Africa Business Conclave here.

He added that India's Duty-Free Tariff Preference (DFTP) scheme offers enormous opportunities for mutual development.