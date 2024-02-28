How will Reliance-Disney JV shape up, what will happen with media industry

Uday Shankar will be the vice-chairperson of the Reliance-Disney merged entity

As the chief executive officer of Star India from 2007 to 2020, Uday Shankar took the company from Rs 1,600 crore in revenues to Rs 18,000 crore. In 2018, when Walt Disney Company bought Star’s parent Fox’s entertainment assets, the India business was valued at $13-15 billion.

Shankar, 61, is part of a group of investors that now gets Star India at a valuation that analysts peg at a third of that. Shankar would be vice-chairperson of the entertainment giant that would emerge from the coming together of Reliance Industries and Walt Disney, announced on Wednesday.

“The most striking thing at this