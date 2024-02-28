Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

How will Reliance-Disney JV shape up, what will happen with media industry

"The whole narrative will change from TV is dying to TV-plus-digital is the future," says an industry observer

Uday Shankar will be the vice-chairperson of the Reliance-Disney merged entity
Premium

Uday Shankar will be the vice-chairperson of the Reliance-Disney merged entity

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar Pune
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 11:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the chief executive officer of Star India from 2007 to 2020, Uday Shankar took the company from Rs 1,600 crore in revenues to Rs 18,000 crore. In 2018, when Walt Disney Company bought Star’s parent Fox’s entertainment assets, the India business was valued at $13-15 billion.

Shankar, 61, is part of a group of investors that now gets Star India at a valuation that analysts peg at a third of that. Shankar would be vice-chairperson of the entertainment giant that would emerge from the coming together of Reliance Industries and Walt Disney, announced on Wednesday.

“The most striking thing at this

Also Read

Disney, Reliance Industries close in on deal to merge India media ops

Disney, Reliance sign pre-deal agreement, mega-merger to be done by Feb

Kohli helps Disney+Hotstar break Jio Cinemas viewership record of FIFA WC

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

Earnings from O2C division may remain volatile for Reliance Industries

Reliance, Disney form joint venture to merge TV, OTT business in India

SpiceJet settles $30 mn dispute with Celestial Aviation outside tribunal

NCLT asks Byju's to keep funds via rights issue in escrow account

Vedanta eyes $6 bn Ebitda in FY25, reiterates guidance on profit targets

CIL to hold 51% stake in Rs 11,700 crore coal-to-chemical JV with BHEL

Topics : Disney India Reliance Industries joint ventures in India media industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 11:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch Today Himachal Rajya Sabha Election Live UpdatesLatest News LiveSummer Olympics 2024Poverty Rate in IndiaHavells India Share PriceGaganyaan MissionTS Inter Exams 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon