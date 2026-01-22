HPCL to evaluate Venezuelan crude processing at RUF tech, Barmer refinery

The company could process the heavy Venezuelan crude with the installation of a residue upgradation facility (RUF) at its 15 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) refinery in Visakhapatnam and the commissioning of the greenfield refinery in Rajasthan’s Barmer, Kaushal said.

“If Venezuelan crude is coming out, then having RUF and Barmer (refinery) gives us an opportunity to evaluate and see. It is not an easy crude to handle,” said Kaushal. The RUF technology installed at the Visakhapatnam refinery would help the company achieve about 93 per cent conversion of bottom oils into high-value products, the company said in a statement.

Several Indian refiners, including HPCL, have earlier been unable to process Venezuelan crude due to its extra-heavy and highly acidic nature. The recent upgrades at HPCL’s refineries, however, could alter that. “Besides being bottoms-heavy, Venezuelan crude also has high viscosity and a high acid number. We will evaluate as and when we are offered Venezuelan crude,” said Rajneesh Narang, HPCL’s director of finance.

Mukesh Ambani-backed Reliance Industries and Russia-backed Nayara Energy were the top Indian buyers of Venezuelan crude prior to the US sanctions imposed on Caracas.

US President Donald Trump, after capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, had said American oil companies would “rebuild the oil infrastructure” of the South American nation. According to a Reuters report, Reliance is in talks with US authorities to resume purchases of Venezuelan oil. Due to European Union sanctions, Nayara Energy would not be able to resume Venezuelan oil purchases.

“Historically, sustained processing has been concentrated at Reliance’s Jamnagar complex and Nayara’s Vadinar refinery, both configured to handle high-sulphur, heavy crudes. Limited volumes have also been processed intermittently at IOC’s Paradip refinery, MRPL and HMEL, but not all public sector refineries currently have the configuration or operational flexibility to run these acidic (high TAN) and extra-heavy Venezuelan grades at scale,” said Sumit Ritolia, lead research analyst for refining and modelling at maritime intelligence firm Kpler.