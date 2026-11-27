HSBC India is consolidating its finance support functions and has asked employees to relocate to Bengaluru, Gurugram, and Chennai. The London-headquartered lender has asked staff from Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Pune to relocate to those centres. Job losses due to this exercise would be minimal, sources said. HSBC’s India support function has around 48,000 staff.

In a statement, an HSBC spokesperson said the changes were part of the bank's efforts to simplify operations and ensure that roles were located where they could best support customers.

"As we simplify the bank, our focus remains on ensuring we have the right roles in the right locations to support the best customer outcomes," the spokesperson said.

The bank is centralising finance support functions in Chennai, Gurugram, and Bengaluru, while phasing out similar roles in other locations. The restructuring is limited to finance functions within the bank's global capability centres (GCCs) in India.

HSBC's India GCCs support its global businesses through activities spanning enterprise platforms, analytics and artificial intelligence (AI), risk and controls, and finance and trade operations. Its technology centres also work on automation, data engineering, machine learning, biometrics, and cloud computing, according to the bank's website.

According to its annual report, HSBC had 208,720 full-time equivalent employees globally as of December 31, 2025, of whom 47,423 were part of HSBC India. The number of employees in India rose to 48,114 by the end of June 2026.

According to a report by Bloomberg, HSBC has been weighing deep job cuts over the coming years as Chief Executive Officer Georges Elhedery deploys AI to shrink its middle and back offices. Non-client-facing roles in global service centres are among those expected to be most affected, people familiar with the matter have said previously. The changes could ultimately affect around 20,000 roles — or about 10 per cent of its total workforce.

The consolidation is part of HSBC's broader effort to simplify operations, rationalise costs, and accelerate the adoption of AI, particularly across middle- and back-office functions. The bank has been weighing global workforce reductions of around 20,000 positions over the coming years, or approximately 10 per cent of its workforce, as part of the restructuring, the report said.

India has been a key market for HSBC, which emerged as the leading international bank facilitating fundraising by Indian companies through G3 bonds, syndicated loans, and initial public offerings (IPOs) in January-September 2026, leveraging its extensive corporate and institutional relationships and its ability to connect borrowers with pools of capital seeking investment opportunities across debt and equity markets.