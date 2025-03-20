Ibis plans expansion in key metros, focusing on greenfield projects

InterGlobe Hotels (IGH) and Accor, a French multinational hospitality company, plan to further expand their presence in key metro cities, primarily through greenfield projects.

JB Singh, president and chief executive officer (CEO), IGH, and Tejus Jose, director of operations, ibis hotels, in an interaction with Business Standard, explained that their priority is to densify their presence in large cities to cater to a vast base of micro markets within one city.

On Thursday, it added a fifth ibis hotel in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai, with 206 rooms, making Mumbai a major market in terms of revenue contribution.

The other