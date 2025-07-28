IDFC First Bank's MFI stress to bottom out in the next 2 quarters

IDFC First Bank expects stress in its microfinance book to bottom out in the next couple of quarters, after which it will start growing its book, albeit in a measured way, said V. Vaidyanathan, MD & CEO, IDFC First Bank. He added that the bank will put the proposal of the board set to Warburg Pincus's arm – Currant Sea Investments B.V. – to vote in the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM), after reworking the terms to make it acceptable to shareholders. The bank is confident that it will secure the required votes this time.

“In microfinance, the environment was