IDFC First Bank's MFI stress to bottom out in the next 2 quarters

The bank expects its microfinance stress to ease in the next couple of quarters, after which it plans to grow its book in a measured way, while also putting a proposal to vote at the upcoming AGM

With the current fund raise, the bank has raised ₹21,000 crore in the last five years. The bank will look to raise capital going forward.

Subrata PandaAnupreksha Jain Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

IDFC First Bank expects stress in its microfinance book to bottom out in the next couple of quarters, after which it will start growing its book, albeit in a measured way, said V. Vaidyanathan, MD & CEO, IDFC First Bank. He added that the bank will put the proposal of the board set to Warburg Pincus's arm – Currant Sea Investments B.V. – to vote in the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM), after reworking the terms to make it acceptable to shareholders. The bank is confident that it will secure the required votes this time.
 
“In microfinance, the environment was
