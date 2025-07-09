US-based Illinois Institute of Technology (Illinois Tech) is beginning preparations for opening its Mumbai campus in fall next year with an initial intake of around 300 students, Raj Echambadi, president, Illinois Tech, told Business Standard in a video interview.

“The institute is expecting to begin site exploration, and recruitment of faculty and staff in the next two-to-three months, so that active recruitment of students can start for an intake in the next fall,” Echambadi added.

Likening its upcoming Mumbai campus to a node in Illinois Tech’s overall network, he said that many American students will get opportunities to study in