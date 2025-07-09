Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 11:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Illinois Tech's Mumbai campus opening aims for 300-student inaugural batch

India campus tuition fee may be a third of US campus fee

Illinois
Illinois Tech’s entry into India comes two years after the University Grants Commission (UGC) released rules facilitating the entry of foreign higher education institutions (HEIs) into the country. | File Image

Sanket KoulShreya Nandi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 11:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US-based Illinois Institute of Technology (Illinois Tech) is beginning preparations for opening its Mumbai campus in fall next year with an initial intake of around 300 students, Raj Echambadi, president, Illinois Tech, told Business Standard in a video interview.
 
“The institute is expecting to begin site exploration, and recruitment of faculty and staff in the next two-to-three months, so that active recruitment of students can start for an intake in the next fall,” Echambadi added.
 
Likening its upcoming Mumbai campus to a node in Illinois Tech’s overall network, he said that many American students will get opportunities to study in
