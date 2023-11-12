India core to our products and services: JPMorgan Chase CIO Lori Berri

For Lori Beer, chief information officer (CIO), JPMorgan Chase & Co, largest banker in the US, India is a big part of the organisation’s global technology footprint and is core to its products and services.

This is evident from the fact that in less than two months since JPMorgan & Chase Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon visited India, Beer has come here to see the recently opened centres in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

“What is different for me this year are our new centres and to be able to come and see the vibrancy, and connectedness is great. We have a global tech vision that supports our businesses. And India is a huge part of our global tech footprint,” Beer told