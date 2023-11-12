Sensex (0.55%)
65259.45 + 354.77
Nifty (0.52%)
19525.55 + 100.20
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
6284.95 + 56.65
Nifty Midcap (0.61%)
40982.85 + 249.80
Nifty Bank (0.40%)
43996.65 + 176.55
Heatmap

India core to our products and services: JPMorgan Chase CIO Lori Berri

Even in terms of its technology investment, the US recessionary trend has not impacted it, she said. Its tech budgets over the period have only been increasing, Beer added

Lori Beer
Premium

Lori Berri, chief information officer, JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 12:01 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

For Lori Beer, chief information officer (CIO), JPMorgan Chase & Co, largest banker in the US, India is a big part of the organisation’s global technology footprint and is core to its products and services.

This is evident from the fact that in less than two months since JPMorgan & Chase Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon visited India, Beer has come here to see the recently opened centres in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

“What is different for me this year are our new centres and to be able to come and see the vibrancy, and connectedness is great. We have a global tech vision that supports our businesses. And India is a huge part of our global tech footprint,” Beer told

Also Read

'America's natural ally': Five things JPMorgan chief Dimon said about India

As competition intensifies, UB attempts market expansion in premium segment

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's car chase ordeal echoes Princess Diana's fate

Indian bonds, and rupee surge post inclusion in JPMorgan EM bond index

Many states reduce excise duty on mild beer, make retailing easier

GMR group to raise Rs 3,200 cr loan for developing Vizag int'l airport

Open to acquisitions in health, personal care categories: Dabur Chairman

American Towers set to sell loss-making India ops for $2.2 billion

IIM Ahmedabad study finds significant improvement in firms post IBC

Balaji Motion Pictures join hands with TVF for multiple feature projects

Topics : JPMorgan Chase & Co Digital banking Bengaluru Mumbai

First Published: Nov 12 2023 | 11:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDiwali 2023 WishesChoti Diwali 2023 WishesEngland vs Pakistan LIVE SCOREAmazon Great Indian Festival SaleM&M Ltd Q2 ResultWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XIWorld Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talksHappy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody'sIIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon