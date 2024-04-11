Business Standard
India Inc capital expenditure story gets cement to semiconductor push

The private capex momentum is being led by conglomerates such as Tatas, Reliance Industries and Adani group, among others

BS Reporters Mumbai/Kolkata/New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2024 | 11:47 PM IST
Corporate India is starting to step up its capital expenditure plans amid government incentives and signs of rising demand, company executives and analysts have indicated.

This coincides with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently citing a double-digit growth in private capital expenditure. Healthy balance sheets of banks and corporates, along with increasing capacity utilisation and improving business sentiment, are contributing to a favourable environment for sustained growth in private sector investments, the RBI said in its policy last week.
The private capex momentum is being led by conglomerates such as Tatas, Reliance Industries and Adani group, among others, in areas ranging
First Published: Apr 11 2024 | 11:47 PM IST

