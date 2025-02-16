Indian companies cautious amid Trump's threat of reciprocal tariffs

Indian companies and trade organisations are adopting a cautious approach, watching and waiting to see how the situation unfolds following USPresident Donald Trump’s threats to impose reciprocal tariffs on Indian exports to the United States. India runs a trade surplus with the US at $45 billion in CY24, as per Morgan Stanley—making it the seventh-largest trade surplus among nations that have a trade surplus with the United States. Some of the industries likely to be impacted by the reciprocal tariff include auto components, steel, pharmaceuticals, and textiles, say analysts. Vinnie Mehta, director general, Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (Acma), says the auto components industry in India is keenly watching the