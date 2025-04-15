Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 08:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Indian companies file $2.82 billion ECB plans with RBI in February 2025

Indian companies file $2.82 billion ECB plans with RBI in February 2025

Among the prominent firms that filed intent in February 2025 with the RBI is Tata Steel Ltd, for $750 million, for overseas investment in joint ventures and wholly owned subsidiaries

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 8:51 PM IST

Indian companies, including non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), filed proposals in February 2025 with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to raise $2.82 billion through External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs).
 
Of this, the intent for fund-raising through the automatic route amounted to $2.62 billion, and that via the approval route was $197.4 million, according to RBI data.
 
Among the prominent firms that filed intent in February 2025 with the RBI is Tata Steel Ltd, for $750 million, for overseas investment in joint ventures and wholly owned subsidiaries. The funding from commercial banks has a maturity of six years.
 
