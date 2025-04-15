Indian companies file $2.82 billion ECB plans with RBI in February 2025

Indian companies, including non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), filed proposals in February 2025 with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to raise $2.82 billion through External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs).

Of this, the intent for fund-raising through the automatic route amounted to $2.62 billion, and that via the approval route was $197.4 million, according to RBI data.

Among the prominent firms that filed intent in February 2025 with the RBI is Tata Steel Ltd, for $750 million, for overseas investment in joint ventures and wholly owned subsidiaries. The funding from commercial banks has a maturity of six years.

