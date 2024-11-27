Indian markets to be wrapped in 175 years of luxury towel brand Christy

Queen Victoria, the first ruler of India after the British Crown took over following the Mutiny of 1857, was an admirer of this terry towel brand in the 1850s. The brand gained global fame when the first British supermodel, Barbara Goalen, endorsed it in 1952. Later, it solidified its leadership in the premium towel market as the official towel supplier for Wimbledon starting in the 1980s.

Now, nearly 175 years after its inception, one of the oldest towel brands in the world, Christy, renowned for its royal heritage, is set to enter the Indian market in 2025. In what can