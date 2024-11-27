Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Indian markets to be wrapped in 175 years of luxury towel brand Christy

Indian markets to be wrapped in 175 years of luxury towel brand Christy

One of the world's oldest towel brands, famed for its royal heritage, is set to enter the Indian market in 2025

Christy, wimbledon
Premium

Shine Jacob Chennai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 7:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Queen Victoria, the first ruler of India after the British Crown took over following the Mutiny of 1857, was an admirer of this terry towel brand in the 1850s. The brand gained global fame when the first British supermodel, Barbara Goalen, endorsed it in 1952. Later, it solidified its leadership in the premium towel market as the official towel supplier for Wimbledon starting in the 1980s.
 
Now, nearly 175 years after its inception, one of the oldest towel brands in the world, Christy, renowned for its royal heritage, is set to enter the Indian market in 2025. In what can
Topics : Royal Society india market legacy issues

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon