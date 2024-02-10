Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Indian Overseas Bank to open 88 new branches this year: MD Srivastava

The Chennai-headquartered bank marking the occasion unveiled RuPay Credit Card variants, IOB Freedom Savings and Current Account Variant and Digital Documents Execution for online locker agreements

Indian Overseas Bank, IOB

Retail term depositors would receive an interest rate of 7.30 per cent, senior citizens 7.80 per cent, and Super Senior Citizens 8.05 pe cent on term deposits with 444 days.

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Public sector Indian Overseas Bank has drawn up expansion plans to open 88 new branches during the year commemorating the 88th Foundation Day celebrations, a top official said on Saturday.
The Chennai-headquartered bank marking the occasion unveiled RuPay Credit Card variants, IOB Freedom Savings and Current Account Variant and Digital Documents Execution for online locker agreements.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
After paying rich tributes to the late M Ct M Chidambaram Chettiyar, who founded the bank on this day in 1937, the bank's Managing Director Ajay Kumar Srivastava said they plan to open 88 new branches during the year.
"This bold expansion initiative underscores the bank's unwavering dedication to offering comprehensive financial services, thereby fostering economic vibrancy and inclusivity in communities spanning the length and breadth of the nation," he said.
Meanwhile, Indian Overseas Bank said it has increased the interest rates on Rupees Retail Term Deposits for 444 days by 20 basis points with immediate effect.
Retail term depositors would receive an interest rate of 7.30 per cent, senior citizens 7.80 per cent, and Super Senior Citizens 8.05 per cent on term deposits with 444 days.
Srivastava, also the bank's Chief Executive Officer, handed over 11 tricycles, and nine wheelchairs to differently-abled individuals through the Ramakrishna Math here on the occasion.

Also Read

Indian Overseas Bank soars 15% as Care Ratings assigns 'A1+' rating to CoD

Bank of Maharashtra tops PSU lenders chart in loan, deposit growth in Q1

IREDA, Indian Overseas Bank partner to co-finance renewable energy projects

Andhra govt offers free insurance to overseas students under PBB scheme

India one of the fastest-growing overseas visitor markets for SF: Official

JSW, Odisha govt tie up for Rs 40K cr integrated EV manufacturing facility

Paytm readies three-member group advisory committee; RFP for auditors

Fewer listed firms failing to get women directors, shows govt data

Paytm Payments Bank fiasco: Independent directors raised concerns

Reliance Consumer to acquire Ravalgaon Sugar confectionery brands

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Overseas Bank Banks Banking system finance sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayArticle 370 TrailerLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon