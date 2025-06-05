IndusInd Bank board speeds up CEO search as RBI's deadline nears

IndusInd Bank is racing to meet the deadline for submitting probable CEO names to the regulator ahead of the 30 June deadline. The board ofis racing to meet the deadline for submitting probable CEO names to the regulator ahead of the 30 June deadline.

The top post at the largest private sector lender fell vacant after managing director and CEO Sumant Kathpalia resigned, taking responsibility following accounting lapses that resulted in the lender posting a loss of ₹2,329 crore in the January–March quarter. Deputy CEO Arun Khurana, who was also on the board, stepped down, also taking responsibility.

With Reserve Bank of India approval, the board appointed a committee of executives comprising Soumitra Sen (head of consumer