Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 06:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / IndusInd Bank strengthens leadership team with key new appointments

IndusInd Bank strengthens leadership team with key new appointments

The private sector lender names new leaders across audit, finance, marketing, and transformation roles under MD & CEO Rajiv Anand to drive growth and governance

IndusInd Bank

Recently, Viral Damania took charge as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the bank.

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sign up for the Race/Related Newsletter join a deep and provocative exploration of race identity and society with New York Times journalists. Get it sent to your inbox.
Private sector lender IndusInd Bank has strengthened its leadership team to accelerate growth across its banking business, the bank said on Thursday.
 
New appointments across core business functions 
The bank announced the appointment of Pragati Gondhalekar as Head, Internal Audit, and Pankaj Sharma as Head, Business Transformation, among others. “These are aimed at strengthening the bank’s core capabilities and expanding its presence across segments,” the bank said in a statement.
 
Recently, Viral Damania took charge as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the bank.
 
Anand Vardhan has been appointed as General Counsel, Pankaj Sharma as Head, Business Transformation, and Sheran Mehra as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).
 
 
Leadership changes under new MD & CEO Rajiv Anand 
In August, veteran banker Rajiv Anand took over as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of the bank following the resignation of Sumant Kathpalia in April over accounting lapses.

More From This Section

Akasa Air

Akasa Air booking and check-in systems disrupted by service provider outage

Akasa Airlines, Akasa

Akasa Air sees top-level exit as co-founder Neelu Khatri quits role

Samsung

Samsung India sees strong Navratri sales, AC and TV demand surges

LG Electronics

InGovern flags potential liabilities and risks in LG Electronics India IPO

lenskart

Eyewear major Lenskart unveils smart glasses with UPI payments ahead of IPO

Topics : IndusInd Bank Banking sector Leadership corporate governance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayTATA Capital IPO AllotmentReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon