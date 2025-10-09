IndusInd Bank strengthens leadership team with key new appointments

Sign up for the Race/Related Newsletter join a deep and provocative exploration of race identity and society with New York Times journalists. Get it sent to your inbox.
Private sector lender IndusInd Bank has strengthened its leadership team to accelerate growth across its banking business, the bank said on Thursday.
New appointments across core business functions
The bank announced the appointment of Pragati Gondhalekar as Head, Internal Audit, and Pankaj Sharma as Head, Business Transformation, among others. “These are aimed at strengthening the bank’s core capabilities and expanding its presence across segments,” the bank said in a statement.
Recently, Viral Damania took charge as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the bank.
Anand Vardhan has been appointed as General Counsel, Pankaj Sharma as Head, Business Transformation, and Sheran Mehra as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).
Leadership changes under new MD & CEO Rajiv Anand
In August, veteran banker Rajiv Anand took over as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of the bank following the resignation of Sumant Kathpalia in April over accounting lapses.