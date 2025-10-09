Eyewear major Lenskart unveils smart glasses with UPI payments ahead of IPO

Sign up for the Race/Related Newsletter join a deep and provocative exploration of race identity and society with New York Times journalists. Get it sent to your inbox.
IPO-bound eyewear retailer Lenskart has unveiled a new feature of its upcoming B Camera Smartglasses — direct UPI payments. Users can now complete transactions by scanning a QR code with their smartglasses, requiring neither a phone nor a PIN. The company showcased the innovation at the Global Fintech Festival (GFF) in Mumbai.
AI-powered eyewear integrates payments and convenience
Planned for launch over the next few months, the Lenskart B Camera Smartglasses integrate advanced eyewear design with operational convenience. The direct UPI integration securely connects the glasses to the user’s bank account, enabling authentication and payment completion through voice commands. This feature removes the need to pull out a phone or manually enter a PIN during a purchase.
The company said the UPI Circle feature from NPCI securely links the eyewear directly to the user’s bank account, ensuring that every transaction is safe, private, and verified in real time.
“The role and use of smart glasses in our lives will continue to evolve, and payments are an important part of our daily activity. By integrating payments into the camera of smart glasses, we intend to make this a seamless form of payment,” said Peyush Bansal, Chairman, Chief Executive, and Co-founder, Lenskart.
This move will give Lenskart a significant technological edge, reinforcing India’s strength in homegrown innovation.
Pushing deeper into AI and wearable technology
Equipped with an advanced point-of-view (POV) camera and built-in AI features, the B Camera Smartglasses merge vision, intelligence, and commerce.
In July, Lenskart invested in Mumbai-based Ajna Lens, a deep-tech startup specialising in extended reality (XR) and AI-powered wearable technology. The deal, whose value remains undisclosed, marks Lenskart’s first major bet on AI-enabled smart glasses.
Ajna’s technology is expected to power the next generation of smart eyewear for Lenskart, which already offers “Phonic Smart Glasses” — Bluetooth-enabled glasses that allow users to take calls, play music, and interact with voice assistants. The new launch, however, pushes the company deeper into wearables, with AI and spatial computing at the core.
Global and Indian smart eyewear markets expanding rapidly
Globally, smart glasses shipments have more than trebled since 2022, crossing 2 million units in 2024, industry estimates show. In India, the AR and VR eyewear market touched $608 million in 2024 and is projected to reach $1.67 billion by 2033, driven by demand from gaming, health care, and education, according to IMARC Group.
However, the competition is intensifying. The global smart glasses market, currently valued at over $6 billion, is projected to reach $15.08 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3 per cent.
Meta dominates global market, others ramp up entries
Meta leads the segment with its Ray-Ban Meta line, commanding over 60 per cent of the global market in 2024, according to Counterpoint Research. Apple and Google are also in the fray, while Xiaomi, Samsung, Baidu, and ByteDance are expected to launch products through 2025–26.