Home / Companies / News / Akasa Air hit by booking, check-in disruption after service provider outage

The airline operates around 1,000 flights a week

Akasa Air

Akasa Air has a fleet of 30 planes and connects 24 domestic and 6 international destinations. | Photos: PTI & Aneesh Phadnis

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 6:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Akasa Air on Thursday faced issues with its check-in and booking systems due to an outage at the airline's service provider's facility.

"Our systems are currently experiencing intermittent issues and some of our online services on our website, including booking, check-in and manage booking services, may be temporarily unavailable. Passengers with immediate travel plans can use our Mobile App for check-in or reach the airport early to check-in at our counters," the carrier said in an update on its website.

"Our check-in and booking systems are temporarily affected due to an outage at our service provider's facility," as per the update.

 

Akasa Air has a fleet of 30 planes and connects 24 domestic and 6 international destinations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Akasa Air Company News Airport check-in Flight Booking

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 6:37 PM IST

