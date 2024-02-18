Sensex (    %)
                        
Gawar Construction is looking to raise Rs 2,000 cr for InvIT: Satnaliwala

Co looks to put 10 road assets for Rs 5250 crore

Photo: Bloomberg

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
Feb 18 2024

Gawar Construction Limited (GCL), a highway construction player, is looking to raise Rs 2,000 crore by launching an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) in the coming months, Manish Satnaliwala, chief executive officer (CEO) of National Infra Trust told Business Standard.

The trust is looking to put 10 operational road assets across the country in its initial offering for the total debt and equity raising of Rs 5,250 crore. The company already operates 707 kilometers of roads it constructed through the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM).

The trust, in principle, secured a debt commitment of Rs 3,250 crore from two banks, Satnaliwala said.

First Published: Feb 18 2024 | 7:29 PM IST

