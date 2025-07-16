Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 12:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / InMobi expects Glance biz to catch up with advertising revenue in 2 years

InMobi expects Glance biz to catch up with advertising revenue in 2 years

To be sure, Glance already operates a lock-screen content and a product discovery platform. Besides this, the consumer business also includes Roposo, Nostra, and 1Weather with 350 mn active users

InMobi
premium

The company is banking on the rapid adoption of its newly launched Glance AI platform globally, with special focus on the US

Avik Das Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 12:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Global mobile advertising firm InMobi Group expects its subsidiary Glance to match its core advertising business in revenue within the next two years, despite currently contributing only a third.
 
The company is banking on the rapid adoption of its newly launched Glance AI platform globally, with special focus on the US. The app is an AI-native commerce platform powered by proprietary AI models, which is expected to change the way people shop and reshape how intelligence drives decision-making.
 
“Both businesses will be of equal size in the next 24 months, and Glance will also turn profitable next year,” Naveen Tewari,
Topics : InMobi advertising Advertisment
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon