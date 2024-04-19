Inox Wind bags repeat order for 210 MW project from Hero Future Energies

Wind energy solutions provider Inox Wind on Friday said it has secured a repeat order for 210 MW for its 3 MW wind turbine generators from Hero Future Energies (HFE).

Additionally, Inox Wind will also provide post-commissioning multi-year Operations & Maintenance (O&M) services, a statement said.

The order is for (IWL) Inox Wind Ltd's state-of-the-art 3 MW Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs), and the scope comprises equipment supply with certain add-on services, according to the statement.

The WTGs will be supplied to HFE from Q3 FY25 onwards and will be installed in South India.

Kailash Tarachandani, CEO of Inox Wind, said, "We are thrilled to announce a large repeat order of 210 MW from Hero Future Energies, a longstanding partner. This order reinforces the confidence in our 3MW WTGs, being one of the most efficient turbines in its class. The addition of this order further re-emphasises our growth outlook.