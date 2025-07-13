Monday, July 14, 2025 | 12:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Intellect Design eyes ₹1K-cr revenue from its AI platform Purple Fabric

Intellect Design eyes ₹1K-cr revenue from its AI platform Purple Fabric

AI-driven Purple Fabric to double annual deals, power BFSI digital growth

Intellect Design
premium

Intellect Design reported revenue of ₹2,577 crore in the last financial year, with a growth of 11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). (Image: Compnay)

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2025 | 11:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Intellect Design Arena is targeting a revenue of ₹1,000 crore over the next four years from its artificial intelligence (AI) platform, Purple Fabric, said company chairman and managing director Arun Jain.
 
Though the entire research and development (R&D) process for Purple Fabric took about 10 years, the company started offering it as a tool to clients from 2021-22. It managed to sign nearly 45 customers for the offering.
 
It was only in 2025 that the company started the tool as an entirely separate platform, Jain said.
 
“Within the last two-three months, we have had 400 enquiries. At Intellect Design, we
Topics : Industry News Intellect Design Arena design centric companies
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon