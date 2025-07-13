Intellect Design eyes ₹1K-cr revenue from its AI platform Purple Fabric

Intellect Design Arena is targeting a revenue of ₹1,000 crore over the next four years from its artificial intelligence (AI) platform, Purple Fabric, said company chairman and managing director Arun Jain.

Though the entire research and development (R&D) process for Purple Fabric took about 10 years, the company started offering it as a tool to clients from 2021-22. It managed to sign nearly 45 customers for the offering.

It was only in 2025 that the company started the tool as an entirely separate platform, Jain said.

“Within the last two-three months, we have had 400 enquiries. At Intellect Design, we