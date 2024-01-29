Jaiprakash Power Ventures Q3 results: Net Profit at Rs 172.85 crore

Total income rose to Rs 2,213.68 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,206.06 crore in the same period a year ago

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JPVL) on Monday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 172.85 crore in the December quarter compared to the year-ago period.

The company had suffered a loss of Rs 217.97 crore in the quarter that ended on December 31, 2022, a BSE filing stated.

