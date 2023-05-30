Japanese medical devices major Omron to set up mfg unit in Tamil Nadu

In a sign that Japanese companies are increasingly showing interest in Tamil Nadu, Kyoto-based Omron Healthcare, one of the world’s largest players in the medical devices segment, with expertise in health monitoring and therapy, plans to set up its first manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu. The plant is scheduled to come up at Origins by Mahindra at Peruvoyal Village in Gummidipoondi Taluk of Thiruvallur district.
During the past one week, the state has seen investment plans to the extent of Rs 1,300 crore, amid chief minister M K Stalin's visit to the island nation. Till Monday, MoUs for investments worth Rs 819 crore were signed with six Japanese companies during Stalin’s ongoing visit. Omron’s plans in in the state are likely to be worth Rs 120-130 crore, said a source, requesting anonymity. A deal is likely to be signed today. The firm is likely to manufacture all products in its portfolio at the Tamil Nadu unit, including blood pressure mo
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or