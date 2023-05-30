close

Japanese medical devices major Omron to set up mfg unit in Tamil Nadu

Stalin's visit to Japan brings in investments worth Rs 1,300 crore

Shine Jacob Chennai
medical devices
Medical devices (Representative image)

Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 1:50 PM IST
In a sign that Japanese companies are increasingly showing interest in Tamil Nadu, Kyoto-based Omron Healthcare, one of the world’s largest players in the medical devices segment, with expertise in health monitoring and therapy, plans to set up its first manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu. The plant is scheduled to come up at Origins by Mahindra at Peruvoyal Village in Gummidipoondi Taluk of Thiruvallur district.
During the past one week, the state has seen investment plans to the extent of Rs 1,300 crore, amid chief minister M K Stalin's visit to the island nation. Till Monday, MoUs for investments worth Rs 819 crore were signed with six Japanese companies during Stalin’s ongoing visit. Omron’s plans in in the state are likely to be worth Rs 120-130 crore, said a source, requesting anonymity. A deal is likely to be signed today. The firm is likely to manufacture all products in its portfolio at the Tamil Nadu unit, including blood pressure mo
First Published: May 30 2023 | 1:50 PM IST

