Jaypee Infratech's stalled Wish Town leaves homebuyers in the lurch

A final resolution between Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) and Mumbai-based Suraksha Group to settle issues related to farmer compensation to complete stuck realty projects of bankrupt Jaypee Infratech in Noida may get delayed.

The development comes after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) had said that the homebuyer’s appeal will be heard on merits and a judgment passed if both bodies do not reach an amicable settlement by April 18.



“While both bodies are on the right path as far as a settlement is concerned, meeting the April 18 deadline woulddepend on getting Cabinet approval,” a source close