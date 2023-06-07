4x4 war goes off-road: Maruti's Jimny has foot on lifestyle SUV throttle

India’s largest passenger vehicle (PV) player, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), is eyeing the top spot in the fast-growing sport utility vehicle (SUV) market and priced its five-door off-roader Jimny competitively, starting at Rs 12.7 lakh. MSIL already has 31,000 bookings for the Jimny.
Shashank Srivastava, senior executive officer-marketing and sales, MSIL, said that the Jimny may potentially double the current size of the lifestyle SUV market, which is about 45,000-50,000 units a year.
Hisashi Takeuchi, managing director and chief executive officer, MSIL, said that the Jimny will play an important role in its goal of becoming the country’s largest SUV maker. The Indian PV market is fast moving towards SUVs which already constitute about 42 per cent of the PV market, selling roughly 1.3 million units a year.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or
Also Read
Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Banking on Gypsy's legacy to take on the SUV challenge
Maruti Suzuki Q3 preview: Profit may decline up to 8% QoQ on lower volumes
Maruti Suzuki Q4 net profit up 42.6%; firm declares dividend of Rs 90/share
Planning to buy Fronx? Maruti Suzuki to launch in India next week
Maruti Suzuki India's sales jump 6.5% in April, exports drop by 8%
Crisis-hit Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,961-crore loans on May 31
CCI clears General Atlantic's additional 4.04% stake buy in Acko Tech
Women employees attrition races past men at TCS as work-from-home ends
India could lead global conversations around AI regulation: Sam Altman
GST evasion notice: Revenue dept to move SC against HC relief to Gameskraft
Maruti Suzuki
- NSE
- BSE
- 1D
- 5D
- 1M
- 3M
- 6M
- 5Y
- MAX