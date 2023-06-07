4x4 war goes off-road: Maruti's Jimny has foot on lifestyle SUV throttle

Hisashi Takeuchi, managing director and chief executive officer, MSIL, said that the Jimny will play an important role in its goal of becoming the country’s largest SUV maker. The Indian PV market is fast moving towards SUVs which already constitute about 42 per cent of the PV market, selling roughly 1.3 million units a year.

Shashank Srivastava, senior executive officer-marketing and sales, MSIL, said that the Jimny may potentially double the current size of the lifestyle SUV market, which is about 45,000-50,000 units a year.