4x4 war goes off-road: Maruti's Jimny has foot on lifestyle SUV throttle

MSIL has been exporting the three-door Jimny since 2021, and plans to start exporting the five-door version of the car

Sohini Das Mumbai
Suzuki Jimny
Suzuki Jimny Photo: Indian Autos Blog

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 9:57 PM IST
India’s largest passenger vehicle (PV) player, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), is eyeing the top spot in the fast-growing sport utility vehicle (SUV) market and priced its five-door off-roader Jimny competitively, starting at Rs 12.7 lakh. MSIL already has 31,000 bookings for the Jimny.
Shashank Srivastava, senior executive officer-marketing and sales, MSIL, said that the Jimny may potentially double the current size of the lifestyle SUV market, which is about 45,000-50,000 units a year. 
Hisashi Takeuchi, managing director and chief executive officer, MSIL, said that the Jimny will play an important role in its goal of becoming the country’s largest SUV maker. The Indian PV market is fast moving towards SUVs which already constitute about 42 per cent of the PV market, selling roughly 1.3 million units a year.
Topics : Maruti Suzuki Maruti sales SUVs

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 9:57 PM IST

