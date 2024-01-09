Sensex (    %)
                        
Jindal Advanced Materials commits Rs 1,000 cr investment in Tamil Nadu

As part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state government, it will set up a manufacturing plant over an area of 250 acres, the company said in a statement on Tuesday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 3:59 PM IST

Composite materials manufacturer Jindal Advanced Materials has pledged an investment of about Rs 1,000 crore to set up a plant in Tamil Nadu, its first in south India.
As part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state government, it will set up a manufacturing plant over an area of 250 acres, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
Jindal Advanced Materials has signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government to set up a new manufacturing plant at a strategic investment of nearly Rs 1,000 crore, the statement said, adding that the investment will be spread across seven years.
The project, which will come up in Trichy, is the company's first manufacturing facility in south India and is expected to generate up to 3,000 job opportunities, it said.
"This MoU is instrumental in elevating our customer service experience in the South. Tamil Nadu's robust infrastructure, Trichy's proximity to the port for enhanced trade opportunities, and the existing ecosystem in infrastructure and aerospace sectors position us well to expand our commitments further," Jindal Advanced Materials Director C P Agrawal said.
Part of the O P Jindal Group, Jindal Advanced Materials is a leading manufacturer of high-performance and innovative composite materials.

Topics : Jindal Group Tamil Nadu manufacturing Investment

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 3:59 PM IST

