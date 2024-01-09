Sensex (    %)
                        
Adani Ports raises Rs 500 crore by issuing NCDs on private placement basis

Billionaire Gautam Adani's firm in a regulatory filing said it has accepted bids aggregating to Rs 500 crore for two listed bonds, with one maturing in five years and the other in 10 years

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 3:52 PM IST

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Tuesday raised Rs 500 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.
Billionaire Gautam Adani's firm in a regulatory filing said it has accepted bids aggregating to Rs 500 crore for two listed bonds, with one maturing in five years and the other in 10 years.
"The company raised Rs 500 crore today i.e. January 9, 2024 by allotment of 50,000 rated, secured, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value of Rs 1,00,000/ each on private placement basis," it said.
The NCDs will be listed on the wholesale debt market segment of BSE.
APSEZ is the largest port developer and operator in India with 7 strategically located ports and terminals on the west coast and as many ports and terminals on the east coast, representing 26 per cent of the country's total port volumes.

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 3:52 PM IST

