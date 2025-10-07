Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Jindal India commissions ₹1,500 cr downstream steel facility in West Bengal

Jindal India commissions ₹1,500 cr downstream steel facility in West Bengal

The capacity expansion will increase the company's existing annual capacity of 1 million tonnes by 60 per cent

steel, steel industry

Jindal India is a part of the $2.5 billion BC Jindal Group, which is into energy, steel and packaging films.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jindal India on Tuesday said it has commissioned a new downstream steel facility in West Bengal, with a capacity of 0.6 million tonnes and set up at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore.

The capacity expansion will increase the company's existing annual capacity of 1 million tonnes by 60 per cent, the company said in a statement.

Jindal (India) said it has announced the commissioning of Rs 1,500 crore new downstream steel capacity and expects a significant increase in its sales revenue in the coming years from this investment.

Post the expansion, the company's capacity for coated flat products is set to increase by 60 per cent from the current capacity, 40 per cent for pipe products, and 75 per cent in the crash barrier segment.

 

Jindal India is a part of the $2.5 billion BC Jindal Group, which is into energy, steel and packaging films.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Biocon, Biocon logo

Biocon gets USFDA's tentative approval for antibacterial drug Rifaximin

2025 Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo ‘bold edition' launched in India

M&M cuts Bolero prices below ₹10 lakh, ramps up production capacity

Nissan Tekton

Nissan unveils upcoming C-segment SUV Tekton, set for launch by mid-2026

Range Rover, JLR, Jaguar Land Rover

Tata Motors' JLR announces new financial scheme to pay suppliers faster

Dabur India

Dabur India flags short-term sales disruption in Q2 amid GST reforms

Topics : Jindal Steel Jindal Steel and Power Steel firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateNobel Price 2025Brokerages Upbeat on LG Electronics IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon