Monday, October 06, 2025 | 07:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / M&M cuts Bolero prices below ₹10 lakh, ramps up production capacity

M&M cuts Bolero prices below ₹10 lakh, ramps up production capacity

Mahindra & Mahindra expands Bolero production under the NU iQ platform and reduces prices across variants, bringing the entire SUV range below ₹10 lakh

2025 Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo ‘bold edition’ launched in India

The new iQ architecture, unveiled on Independence Day, offers flexibility across multiple body styles, powertrains and vehicle sizes, and will underpin future SUVs. | File Image

Anjali Singh Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mahindra & Mahindra has fully utilised its Bolero production capacity of around 9,000 units per month and is now planning to expand output under its upcoming 240,000-unit NU iQ platform to meet sustained demand for the SUV.
 
The company has also reduced prices across the Bolero range, bringing the entire portfolio under ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom), aided by benefits from the GST 2.0 transition, which Mahindra passed on to customers ahead of the official rollout on September 22.
 
For the entry-level variants, the Bolero B4 has seen the largest drop of ₹80,000, while the Bolero Neo N4 is down by ₹43,000. On the higher end, the top variants — B6(O) for Bolero and N10 for Bolero Neo — have been reduced by ₹69,000 and ₹50,000, respectively.
 
 
The new iQ architecture, unveiled on Independence Day, offers flexibility across multiple body styles, powertrains and vehicle sizes, and will underpin future SUVs.
 
SUV price war intensifies as rivals follow GST-led cuts

Also Read

Anand Mahindra

Turbulent times offer India chance for tech self-reliance: Anand Mahindra

Mahindra and Mahindra, M&M

Mahindra sold more cars than Hyundai in September; Creta records best month

volatility index, stock market volatility, India VIX, stock market today, why are nifty, sensex down today, stock market, stock market news

Stocks to Watch today, Sept 30: IRFC, Tata Steel, M&M, JSW Steel, BEL

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, Ashok Leyland hit new highs; here's why

Markets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market

Maruti vs M&M vs TaMo vs Hyundai; which auto stock is worth your portfolio?

 
The move comes as the entry-level SUV market grows increasingly competitive, with players aggressively vying for market share. Even brands traditionally outside this space, such as Citroën, despite not offering sub-4-metre models, have introduced highly competitive pricing, signalling rising demand at entry-level price points.
 
Following this trend, Tata Motors has implemented significant price cuts across its SUV lineup, including the Nexon, Harrier and Safari, with reductions ranging from ₹75,000 to over ₹1.5 lakh, effective from late September 2025, after a government-led GST reduction.
 
Mahindra’s Bolero continues to maintain a strong foothold, particularly in northern and eastern India. Between January and August 2025, over 65,000 units of the Bolero were sold, making it the third-highest contributor to Mahindra’s overall SUV sales. Bolero annually achieves sales of over 100,000 units.
 
Strong rural traction and new variants boost market share
 
Speaking to the media, Nalinikanth Gollagunta, chief executive officer – automotive division, Mahindra & Mahindra, said, “With the Bolero, we’ve achieved a rare balance of scale, affordability and brand trust. Our next phase is about leveraging platforms like iQ to build greater flexibility from traditional diesel to electric architectures.”
 
Mahindra introduced the new Bolero and Bolero Neo, priced between ₹7.99 lakh and ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), featuring refreshed styling, upgraded interiors and new variants — the Bolero B8 and Bolero Neo N11.
 
The Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo are priced at ₹7.99–9.69 lakh and ₹8.49–9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively, targeting the sub-4-metre compact SUV segment. Their main competitors include the Tata Nexon, priced between ₹7.31–14.30 lakh; Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, priced between ₹8.39–11.25 lakh; and Hyundai Venue, priced between ₹7.26–12.46 lakh.
 
Gollagunta noted that strong rural traction and repeat buyers continue to anchor the Bolero’s growth. “Demand has remained very healthy across smaller towns and tier-2 markets, and we’ve begun dispatching more units via rail to address trailer availability challenges,” he said.
 
In the past three weeks, Mahindra has doubled its use of rail freight to move Bolero units from its manufacturing hubs, responding to a sharp uptick in demand and a shortage of trailer carriers on key routes.
 
Mahindra aligns growth strategy with clean mobility shift
 
Even as Mahindra strengthens its traditional utility segment, the company is aligning its long-term strategy with cleaner and more efficient mobility.
 
“Electrification remains our core direction,” Gollagunta said. “We expect EV penetration in our portfolio to rise to the high teens in the coming years, while hybrid and CNG powertrains are being evaluated to balance performance, cost and compliance with future CAFE norms.”
 
With its latest refresh, expanded production plans and accessible sub-₹10 lakh pricing, Mahindra aims to extend the Bolero’s presence in India’s SUV market.

More From This Section

bank of india, BOI

Bank of India's domestic advances rise nearly 15% to ₹5.96 trillion

hero motocorp

Hero MotoCorp stock surges on festive demand, GST cuts boost outlookpremium

Ola Electric Motor with Ferrite Magnets

Ola Electric's ferrite motor gets nod, cuts rare-earth dependence

Adani Group

Adani Enterprises taps debt private placement after 2-year gap: Bankers

electricity, power sector

IEX reports 16% rise in energy trade to 35,217 mn units in Sep quarter

Topics : Mahindra & Mahindra automobile manufacturer Car sales SUVs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateNobel Price 2025Latest News LIVEWhat is Toxic DEGBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon