JSW Energy, SECI sign agreement for 300 MW wind power projects

JSW Energy has signed a power purchase agreement with Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI) for wind projects totalling 300 MW.

The PPA is signed for supply of power for a period of 25 years with a tariff of Rs 2.94 per kilowatt (KWh), JSW Energy said in a statement on Friday.

"JSW Renew Energy Three, a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of JSW Energy, has signed PPA with SECI for 300 MW ISTS-connected wind power projects awarded under SECI Tranche-XII," it said.

The projects are located in Maharashtra and expected to be commissioned in next 24 months, the company said.

The company has set a target to reach 20 GW capacity by 2030 and 10 GW by 2025. With a total locked-in capacity of 9.9 GW, JSW Energy is well placed to achieve its targets well ahead of time.

In addition, the company has made a foray into energy storage space and has currently locked in 3.4 GWh of energy storage capacity by means of battery energy storage system and hydro pumped storage project.

