close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

JSW Energy, SECI sign agreement for 300 MW wind power projects

The projects are located in Maharashtra and expected to be commissioned in next 24 months, the company said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 12:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

JSW Energy has signed a power purchase agreement with Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI) for wind projects totalling 300 MW.

The PPA is signed for supply of power for a period of 25 years with a tariff of Rs 2.94 per kilowatt (KWh), JSW Energy said in a statement on Friday.

"JSW Renew Energy Three, a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of JSW Energy, has signed PPA with SECI for 300 MW ISTS-connected wind power projects awarded under SECI Tranche-XII," it said.

The projects are located in Maharashtra and expected to be commissioned in next 24 months, the company said.

The company has set a target to reach 20 GW capacity by 2030 and 10 GW by 2025. With a total locked-in capacity of 9.9 GW, JSW Energy is well placed to achieve its targets well ahead of time.

In addition, the company has made a foray into energy storage space and has currently locked in 3.4 GWh of energy storage capacity by means of battery energy storage system and hydro pumped storage project.

Also Read

JSW Energy arm bags two battery energy storage system projects from SECI

Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group denies picking up stake in MG Motors, BYD Group

SECI's renewable energy trade over 35 BU mark in FY23; records 59% volume

REC to provide aid to MP discoms, MPPMCL, Rewa Ultra Mega Solar project

JSW Energy steps up focus on battery storage to address intermittency

Temasek considers investing $100 million in jeweller BlueStone: Report

Vedanta resources repays $800 million loans to Standard Chartered

ASAP Kerala enters agreement with US based tax agency to employ EA students

TVS Credit to focus on enhancing leveraging data, technology for experience

MSCI to lower free float of two Adani companies in its May index review

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : JSW Energy Solar Energy Corporation of India wind power sector

First Published: May 06 2023 | 3:13 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Union Bank's Q4 net rises 93.3% to Rs 2,782 cr on healthy growth in NII

Union Bank Of India
2 min read

Temasek considers investing $100 million in jeweller BlueStone: Report

investment bankers
2 min read

Adani Power Q4 profit grows 13% Rs 5,242 cr on lower finance cost

Adani Group, Adani
3 min read

Vedanta resources repays $800 million loans to Standard Chartered

Anil Agarwal
1 min read

Rane Engine Valve reports 24.7% to Rs 136.50 crore rise in Q4 revenue

Rane Engine Valve reports 24.7% rise in Q4 revenue
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

ABFRL to acquire controlling stake in TCNS Clothing for Rs 1,650 crore

Aditya Birla Fashion to set up subsidiary for entry into D2C space
3 min read

Paytm Q4 results: Revenue rises 51%, loss narrows to Rs 168 crore

Paytm
3 min read

Bank fraud case: CBI searches at Jet office, Naresh Goyal's residence

Jet Airways
3 min read

Adani Power Q4 results: Net profit rises 12.9% to Rs 5,242 crore

Adani power
2 min read

Britannia Industries Q4 results: Net profit rises 47% on strong demand

Britannia Industries
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon