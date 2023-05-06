Vedanta resources repays $800 million loans to Standard Chartered

The London-based firm has repaid three facilities, which were taken from Standard Chartered Bank in London and Hong Kong, the company said in an exchange filing. The repayments released the encumbrances created on the shares of its unit Vedanta Ltd., it said.

Billionaire Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Resources Ltd. said it has repaid $800 million worth of loans, another move that could assuage concerns about its liquidity after surging interest rates intensified pressure on low-rated borrowers with heavy debt loads.