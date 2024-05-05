JSW Infra bets on low capital expenditure, high returns for growth

JSW Infrastructure (JSW Infra) is looking to go big in the commercial cargo sector, an area overwhelmingly dominated by Adani Group.

For 17 years, JSW’s ports business was an arm to support the cargo needs of the conglomerate’s various manufacturing businesses.

The company, with a newfound purpose in 2019 and going public in 2023, will be active in the Centre’s ongoing monetisation plan as it requires low capital expenditure (capex) and offers high returns on capital. With a limited presence in the container segment, the company is keen to go for mega projects like Rs 77,000 crore Vadhavan Port, Rs 44,000 crore