NCRTC's 1st electric vehicle charging station operational at Sahibabad RRTS

NCRTC has been striving to minimise its ecological footprint since the inception of India's first regional rail project implementation.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation's (NCRTC) first Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station at Sahibabad RRTS station in Ghaziabad has been made operational, a statement said on Sunday.

Situated at gate number 1 of the Sahibabad Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) station, the newly operational EV charging station boasts a comprehensive array of charging units catering to various electric vehicle models, it said.

This step is one of the many measures for ensuring last-mile connectivity, the statement stated, adding that it will allow people to charge their four-wheelers in just one hour using the fast charging facility.

According to the statement, they could also use the slow charging facility at the station to charge their four-wheelers in three hours and two-wheelers in one and a half hours.

Furthermore, users will have the convenience of paying for the electricity consumed per unit-wise through the same mobile application, with the added flexibility of online payment options, it said.

In the near future, EV charging facilities will be extended to other operational RRTS stations, including Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar South, and Modi Nagar North, the statement said.

As part of its commitment to the national solar mission and the promotion of clean and sustainable energy sources, NCRTC also adopted a solar policy in March 2021. This policy outlines NCRTC's goal to increase the share of renewable energy by generating about 11 MW peak in-house solar power on the rooftop of stations, depots, and other buildings for non-traction purposes over the next five years, it added.