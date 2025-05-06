JSW Steel to file review petition in SC on Bhushan Power & Steel resolution

JSW Steel has decided to file a review petition against the Supreme Court order rejecting its resolution plan for Bhushan Power and Steel, according to people aware of the matter.

Concerned over the fallout of this order, the government, at the highest level, has stepped in to intervene and is in the process of gathering inputs from relevant departments and ministries, sources told Business Standard.

An email sent to JSW Steel on Tuesday remained unanswered till press time.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), meanwhile, held discussions on Tuesday to brainstorm the way forward, including stressing strict adherence