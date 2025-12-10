Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Kalpataru Projects International bags new orders worth ₹2,003 crore

Kalpataru Projects International bags new orders worth ₹2,003 crore

KPIL is one of the largest specialised EPC companies engaged in Power Transmission & Distribution, Buildings & Factories, Water Supply & Irrigation, Railways, Oil & Gas Pipelines Urban Mobility

power outage

KPIL is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a global footprint in 75 countries | (Photo/Unsplash)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) on Wednesday said the company, along with its international subsidiaries, has secured new orders worth about ₹2,003 crore.

These include new orders in the Buildings and Factories (B&F) business in India, as well as in the Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) in India and overseas market, a company statement said.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, "The orders in the B&F business have strengthened our portfolio in the residential and hospital projects and further improved our leadership in the B&F market in India . Additionally, the new orders in the T&D business reflects our expanding footprint in the India and overseas T&D market. With these order wins, our YTD (year to date) order intake stands around ₹17,000 crore, providing good visibility for growth in the coming quarters."  KPIL is one of the largest specialised EPC companies engaged in Power Transmission & Distribution, Buildings & Factories, Water Supply & Irrigation, Railways, Oil & Gas Pipelines, Urban Mobility (Flyovers & Metro Rail), Highways and Airports. It is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a global footprint in 75 countries.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Air India

Air India initiates crew rostering, aircraft readiness for fog season

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank chairman to step down in January amid organisational overhaul

amazon

Amazon to invest over $35 billion in India by 2030, betting big on AI

Edelweiss Asset Management, Radhika Gupta

Edelweiss planning to expand presence to 100 cities across India

Blackrock

BlackRock fund to invest about $225 million in Aditya Birla Renewables

Topics : Kalpataru Power Transmission Power transmission projects factories

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Listing LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayXiaomi 17 LaunchIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon