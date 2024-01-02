Kia India appoints Gwanggu Lee as MD and CEO, succeeds Tae Jin Park

Kia currently sells five models, including Seltos, Sonet and Carens, in the Indian market. (Representative)

Kia India on Tuesday said it has appointed Gwanggu Lee as the new Managing Director and CEO with immediate effect.

Lee succeeds Tae Jin Park, who retires after a 36-year journey with Kia Corporation including a four year stint with Kia India, the automaker said in a statement.

Lee has held leadership positions in various capacities in both developed and developing economies, including roles in the US, Canada, Italy, Mexico, Kia Headquarters in Central and South America, and Kia Europe Headquarters in Germany.

His recent role as President at Kia Mexico played a pivotal role in the company's substantial growth and establishment as a production and export hub, the company said.

With two segment-breaking updates -- the new Seltos and the new Sonet, and a host of more innovative products on the way, Kia India is surely on the right path to sustainable business growth, Lee stated.

"My vision is to unlock the next phase of growth through inspiring Kia brand experiences thereby creating more value and long-lasting impact for our customers, partners, and employees alike," he added.

Kia currently sells five models, including Seltos, Sonet and Carens, in the Indian market.