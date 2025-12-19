Friday, December 19, 2025 | 08:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Krafton plans ₹6,000 crore fund for Asian tech firms, India in focus

Krafton plans ₹6,000 crore fund for Asian tech firms, India in focus

Krafton's investment in the form of the new investment fund comes at a time when the company is accelerating its presence in the region

gaming
premium

Earlier this year, the company led an investment in fintech firm Cashfree Payments

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

South Korean gaming major Krafton launched an India-focused Asian fund in partnership with Korean tech firm Naver and Mirae Asset, as it targets investments worth ₹6,000 crore in leading technology firms in the market.
 
The fund, called the Unicorn Growth Investment Fund, is designed as a large-scale growth fund, the company said.
 
The fund will be established in January 2026. Krafton will contribute an initial investment of ₹1,230 crore, and together with the other two companies and external investors, it said. The fund is expected to begin operations with an initial size of over ₹3,000 crore.
 
It comes at a
Topics : Tech News Asia gaming industry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon