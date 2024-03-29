Krutrim AI models improving almost every week, says company executive

Krutrim, the AI start-up launched by Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal, came under attack by users due to translation, factual errors, and logical reasoning issues. Krutrim had rolled out its public beta in February. Senior executives, however, shared that the platform is seeing improvement almost every week.

“Any AI model will have the hallucination problem. It’s a probabilistic model. And this is the entire reason why we are doing the beta programme, to get user feedback and use that data to improve the model over time... Almost every week, we are seeing an improvement in all the issues that consumers are pointing out,” said Ravi Jain, Head – Strategy, Krutrim on the sidelines of the Business Standard Manthan event at New Delhi.

Krutrim is investing heavily in the proper training of its models, using factual and relevant data sets to mitigate inaccuracies, said Jain.

“We are looking at all relevant and factual Indian open web data to train our models. One of our core pillars is the quality, the quantum and the contextuality of the data, and we are making investments in those areas,” he added.

Krutrim became India’s first unicorn — a term used to describe start-ups valued at $1 billion or above — this year in January, after it had raised its inaugural funding round worth $50 million from notable investors such as Matrix Partners India.

The company also claimed the distinction of being India’s first AI company to reach unicorn status and also the title of the country’s fastest unicorn. Krutrim, which translates to “artificial” in Sanskrit, was launched in April 2023 by Aggarwal and Krishnamurthy Venugopala Tenneti, a board member of ANI Technologies that owns Ola and Ola Electric.

When asked what are some of the notable use cases based on feedback from the public beta, Jain said the usage has very interesting trends.

“We are seeing very interesting use cases across areas like education and content creation. In Tier-II and Tier-III regions, we are seeing a lot of multilingual applications. For example, government employees using it to write letters in English, or even small business owners creating their catalogues,” Jain said.

Krutrim currently supports over ten Indian languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Gujarati and Hinglish.

The company is now working at an accelerated pace to build more sophisticated models for its platform and create compute infrastructure.

“We need to move fast... We need more people, more resources, more compute to deploy to come up to a level where we can be satisfied,” Jain said.

This comes at a time when competition in the sector is heating up. Homegrown generative AI start-up Sarvam AI, which not too long ago raised $41 million in series A funding, recently unveiled OpenHathi, the first Hindi large language model.

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries, in collaboration with nine Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), also recently introduced its own AI model BharatGPT Hanooman to aims to address key challenges in AI development and make India a global leader in the sector.

“The space is too big. And we need a lot more ideas and efforts. And that is what will take this space, and our country in particular, forward... I am sure many such efforts will start in due course. As a company, we have to be at the cutting edge. And that is our responsibility, and our focus right now,” Jain said.