Bhavish Aggarwal's Krutrim rolls out OpenAI's ChatGPT rival in beta mode

Bhavish Aggarwal’s newest venture, Krutrim, is finally available for the public beta. The AI chatbot, which works similarly to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, is available in two languages—English and Hindi.

Bhavish Aggarwal in a post on X announced the public beta rollout. “As promised, starting the @Krutrim AI public beta rollout today. This is a start for us and our first-generation product. Lots more to come and this will also improve significantly as we build on this base. Do give us your feedback,” he wrote.

Aggarwal also added that while some hallucinations will be there, they will be much lower for Indian contexts than other global platforms. “And we will be working overtime to find and fix! We’ve rooted Krutrim strongly in Indian values and data with over 10+ Indian languages and ready to assist in English, Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Gujarati and even Hinglish!,” he added.

“Krutrim marks the dawn of a new era in the AI computing stack for our nation,” said Aggarwal. “We will aim to innovate alongside the world and define future paradigms,” he claimed.

Krutrim, meaning "artificial" in Sanskrit, was launched in April 2023. In January this year, the company raised its first round of funding of $50 million at a valuation of $1 billion. The funding round was led by prominent investors such as Matrix Partners India and others.

Users who want to test Krutrim can log in by using their phone numbers.

When compared to ChatGPT on some random queries, Krutrim gives similar results. To the question ‘Origin of Yoga,’ while both ChatGPT and Krutrim give similar responses, ChatGPT provides more detailed responses than the latter. However, both the responses cover all the points.

However, for a text and numerical query, Krutrim is unable to give the answer. For the query ‘what is the date today?’ Krutrim’s response was, “As an AI language model, I am unable to provide real-time information such as the current date. However, I can help you understand how to find the current date.”

The same query in ChatGPT gives the correct date.

Meanwhile, many responded to Aggarwal’s post on X by testing Krutrim. Arvin Gupta, former Chief Executive Officer of MyGov, in a post on X said: “Just starting using @OlaKrutrim and getting better results than @ChatGPTapp. Long way to go @bhash but a great start in building LLM/AI for India-Bharat.”

During the announcement of the fundraise, Aggarwal had said, "India has to build its own AI, and at Krutrim we are fully committed to building the country’s first complete AI computing stack.”

Krutrim unveiled its base Large Language Model (LLM) in December. With the largest representation of Indian data used for its training, it powers generative AI applications for all Indian languages. Trained by a team of leading computer scientists, based in Bangalore and San Francisco, this model will also power Krutrim’s conversational AI assistant that understands and speaks multiple Indian languages fluently.

Krutrim is a family of Large Language Models, including Krutrim base and Krutrim Pro, which will have multimodal, larger knowledge capabilities, and many other technical advancements for inference. Krutrim is trained on over 2 trillion tokens.