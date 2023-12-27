Sensex (    %)
                        
L&T Construction bags contract for AMAALA project in Saudi Arabia

AMAALA is an ultra-luxury destination set in the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Natural Reserve along Saudi Arabia's northwestern coast

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 2:42 PM IST

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said its construction arm has bagged a contract to establish various systems related to green energy generation and utilities for an ultra-luxury tourism destination in Saudi Arabia.
"The construction arm of Larsen & Toubro has been chosen as the turnkey engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor....for the AMAALA project in the Red Sea region, Saudi Arabia," the company said in a filing to BSE.
AMAALA is an ultra-luxury destination set in the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Natural Reserve along Saudi Arabia's northwestern coast.
Spanning 4,155 square kilometer, the project features pristine landscape and diverse natural ecosystems, coupled with unique and intriguing heritage and local culture.
"The award of this prestigious contract stands testimony to the synergistic strength of diverse offerings of L&T Construction in providing innovative solutions to customers keen on sustainable, clean and reliable electricity and water system," T Madhava Das, Whole-Time Director and senior Executive Vice President (Utilities), L&T said.
L&T is a USD 23 billion multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 2:42 PM IST

