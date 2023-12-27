Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Tesla planning to revamp smash hit model Y from Shanghai plant: Report

Earlier this year, Tesla revamped its six-year-old Model 3 sedan with a sleeker look and longer range to attract customers

Tesla Model Y

A Tesla Model Y | Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 12:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tesla Inc. is preparing to roll out a revamped version of its smash hit Model Y from its Shanghai plant, according to people familiar with the matter, as domestic rivals accelerate product launches amid heated competition.
 
The US electric carmaker is currently conducting preparation work in China for its refreshed Model Y sport utility vehicle and mass production may start as soon as mid-2024, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public.

The 2024 version of the Model Y will have much more obvious exterior and interior changes than the most-recent update in October, which added a new wheel design and ambient lighting, the people said, declining to elaborate.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The first batch of the newest Model Ys will be made from the second phase of Tesla’s Shanghai facility, which will suspend production for around a week during the New Year holiday for a partial upgrade, one of the people said. More adjustments will have to be made prior to mass production, they added.

A representative for Tesla in China declined to comment.

Established in 2019, Tesla’s Shanghai factory now produces over half of the electric carmaker’s global deliveries. First rolled out in 2020, the Model Y has proven extremely popular, now ranking among the best-selling EV models worldwide. In China, deliveries of the Model Y accounted for almost 75% of Tesla’s overall sales in the country, data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence shows.

Tesla’s domestic rivals, including established automakers like BYD Co. and newer entrants such as Xpeng Inc., are unveiling a slew of new vehicles to increase share across various market segments. Shenzhen-based BYD is poised to surpass Tesla as the new worldwide leader in fully electric car sales — likely in the current quarter.

Earlier this year, Tesla revamped its six-year-old Model 3 sedan with a sleeker look and longer range to attract customers.

China’s total sales of new-energy vehicles, which includes plug-in hybrids and pure-electric cars, climbed 40% in November from a year earlier — and 8.9% from October — to 841,000 units, according to data released by China’s Passenger Car Association earlier this month.

Also Read

Elon Musk confirms the name of third child with Grimes, details inside

Tesla CEO Elon Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Year Ender 2023: 5 biggest moments that rocked the internet this year

Elon Musk's wealth slumps $20 billion after Tesla Inc's shares tumble

Tesla may invest $2 billion for manufacturing in India but with conditions

Wipro files suit against former CFO Jatin Dalal after he joins Cognizant

Adani Energy Solutions bags Halvad Transmission project in Gujarat

Apple in talks with Aequs, Rayprus to deepen manufacturing ops in India

Toyota's global output surges 11% in Nov, sees record high on strong demand

Philippines attracts four bids for main airport's $3 billion upgrade


Topics : Tesla Shanghai Elon Musk Tesla Tesla Inc Carmakers automotive industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 12:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1Infosys Share PriceGold Silver Price TodayList Of Cancelled TrainsIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon