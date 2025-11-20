Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 11:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / L&T to ramp up electronics, space, defence and semiconductor manufacturing

L&T to ramp up electronics, space, defence and semiconductor manufacturing

The engineering major is investing in precision manufacturing, electronics, and semiconductors as it targets deeper IP-led growth

Arun Ramchandani, head of L&T Precision Engineering
premium

Arun Ramchandani, head of L&T Precision Engineering

Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the $30 billion engineering-to-construction conglomerate, is ramping up its ambitions in the advanced manufacturing industry, with special focus on making products in India in the electronics, space, defence, and semiconductor segments, which can cater to local as well as global markets.
 
In an interaction, Arun Ramchandani, senior vice president and head of L&T Precision Engineering and Systems — who is also the chairman of the Indian Space Association — said that the conglomerate’s integrated strategy was to deepen manufacturing capabilities, with defence on the way to become a $1 billion revenue contributor by the end of
Topics : Larsen & Toubro Larsen & Toubro L&T
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon