L&T to ramp up electronics, space, defence and semiconductor manufacturing

Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the $30 billion engineering-to-construction conglomerate, is ramping up its ambitions in the advanced manufacturing industry, with special focus on making products in India in the electronics, space, defence, and semiconductor segments, which can cater to local as well as global markets.

In an interaction, Arun Ramchandani, senior vice president and head of L&T Precision Engineering and Systems — who is also the chairman of the Indian Space Association — said that the conglomerate’s integrated strategy was to deepen manufacturing capabilities, with defence on the way to become a $1 billion revenue contributor by the end of