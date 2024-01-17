L&T wins Rs 10,000 crore electrification order for high-speed rail project

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday announced it has secured a mega contract from an authorised Japanese agency to construct an electrification system for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed rail project in India. Valued in the range of Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore, the project, according to company executives, is the largest single rail-electrification order in India.



The company said this would be the first of its kind railway project in India involving the implementation of Japanese Shinkansen

High Speed Electrification Techno­logy.



The note added, upon completion, this electrification system will enable trains to travel at speeds of up to 320 kmph.