L&T wins Rs 10,000 crore electrification order for high-speed rail project

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday announced it has secured a mega contract from an authorised Japanese agency to construct an electrification system for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed rail project in India. Valued in the range of Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore, the project, according to company executives, is the largest single rail-electrification order in India.
The company said this would be the first of its kind railway project in India involving the implementation of Japanese Shinkansen
High Speed Electrification Technology.
The note added, upon completion, this electrification system will enable trains to travel at speeds of up to 320 kmph.
